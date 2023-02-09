Actor Sajjad Delafrooz has been having ‘sleepless nights’ for the last two days. The earthquakes in Turkey, Iran, and Syria have shaken Delafrooz. Talking about the same, the actor says, “I have reached out to my friends in Turkey and family in Iran. They are safe. However, I’m unable to be in constant touch with them. There is a lot of anxiety because I’m not sure if they are really safe. I keep motivating them, saying things like it’ll get better, but we all know it is unimaginable to be in those shoes,” the Tiger Zinda Hai actor states.

Delafrooz, who hails from Iran, further says, “It happened in three countries, (however), the media is only focusing on Turkey and not the other two countries. Even the international media is focusing on Turkey. The government in Iran is not open to rescue help and has even blocked social media. If someone is stuck in a building in Turkey they can at least use social media to inform others about their situation and location. However, that cannot be done in other parts of Iran. The political climate has made this natural disaster worse in other countries. In Syria, it is the worst.”

The actor was in Iran last October. He shares that his family is in the capital and Shiraz, thus they are safe from the earthquakes. Calling the entire situation “sad and horrible,” he adds, “It is not only heartbreaking but I also feel helpless, that I am unable to help my family and my people. Every day when I see the number of people dying, it just breaks me. I had tears in my eyes, I still do.”

On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Sajjad was also seen in a web series called ‘Special OPS’, and ‘Freddy’ alongside Kartik Aryaan.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here