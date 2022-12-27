Salman Khan's Stylist Claims Many Police Officers Switched to 'Dabangg' Look

Salman Khan turned 57th today and videos and photos from his birthday celebration have taken the internet by storm. Not only acting but the superstar often makes headlines for his stylish pick. Now, in a recent interaction with Mid-Day, the actor’s stylist Ashley Rebello candidly spoke about how his Dabangg fashion choices that he helped curate have received tremendous love from fans. While doing so, Rebello also pointed out that tons of actors in the film industry have copied Salman Khan’s fashion combinations in the past.

“Right from 'Wanted' which was the checked shirts and denim to the ‘Dabangg’ looks which were formals, we had tons of actors copying the same styles with the same combinations,” said Rebello. He revealed being stunned to see several film designers imitate Khan’s style without even attempting different combinations. “They just cut-pasted what I had done,” he added revealing that he takes it as a compliment. Sharing a real-life account of his style imitation, the designer stated that he came in contact with a lot of inspectors who changed their style after watching Khan’s Dabangg. According to him, they opted for fitted uniforms with darts placed behind that gave a nice shape to their body.

In addition to this, Khan’s Ek The Tiger style which included leather jackets and jeans also became a massive style statement. “'Ek Tha Tiger' was huge in terms of style and all the young ones started emulating him and wearing cargo with a tight T-shirt with the keffiyeh scarf. He carries iconic styles very well and that has now become his statement,” he continued.

Not only do fans tend to copy his film style but they even look forward to his Bigg Boss fashion statements. Seemingly, the designer got an earful from the superstar for giving him a Kurta during an episode. But what didn’t impress Salman became a massive trend among his followers. “A lot of people who are getting married say 'I want what he wore in Bigg Boss,” claimed the stylist.

On the special occasion of Khan’s birthday, many celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and more flooded social media with warm wishes for the star. In terms of work, he will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also has the third instalment of the Tiger franchise in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

