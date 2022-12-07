Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says His Debut Album 'Sukoon' Is An Ode To Lata Mangeshkar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical efforts have always been as grand as his films. Given how invested he feels in every aspect of composing music, it’s no wonder that music dominates Bhansali’s entire Cinema. The songs of Bajirao Mastani are still one of the most visually appealing and beautiful compositions of Bhansali. He was even conferred National Award under the category ‘Best Music Director’ for Padmaavat. Not only Sanjay Leela Bhansali has introduced the world to a proficient singer like Shreya Ghoshal but has also given back-to-back hits from Guzaarish to Gangubai Kathiawadi, one can easily notice how music is an intrinsic part of his life.

Now, as a treat for his fans, the filmmaker has released his first-ever album ‘Sukoon’. It took almost two years for Sanjay Leela Bhansali to curate this beautiful masterpiece. The filmmaker had said that this album is an ode to the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar.

Comprising of nine songs, the album brings back the memories of the good old lovely ballads making it relevant for today’s youth. Talented singers like Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arman Malik, Sahil Hada, Papon, Pratibha Baghel and Madhubanti Bagchi have come together and curated this special album.

Talking about being associated with the album, Shreya Goshal said, “I have been working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir since I was 16 and I cannot be more grateful towards him for always believing in me. ‘Sukoon’ is yet another masterpiece by him that will change the take on Ghazals in this Modern Era.”

Papon also added, “I have a special place for ghazals in my heart. Collaborating with Mr Bhansali on such a heartfelt album, which is his first original music album, has been a pleasure and an honour. There are so many other talented artists featured on it as well. I am sure it will be a treat to the listeners. Looking forward to all the love it’s going to receive.”

Sukoon is a curation of the efforts, time and commitment of all these artists with the magic of Bhansali’s music composition. The album is now live on all leading streaming apps.

