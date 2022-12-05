Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Album 'Sukoon' To Be Released On THIS Date; Details Inside

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is surely a class-apart filmmaker known for infusing life into colorful sets, complex characters and the grand settings in his stories but he is also a gifted and accomplished music-composer as evident from the chartbuster songs in his films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and the most recent Gangubai Kathiawad. Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he will be launching a set of original songs as part of the music album titled ‘Sukoon’, audiences have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the entire album.

However, it has now been announced that the album will be released on December 7. It will bring together some of the phenomenal singers of the Industry including Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi among others. The album will consist of nine melodious tracks and will be available on Saregama YouTube channel and all leading streaming apps.

Speaking about the album Bhansali mentioned, “Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating “SUKOON” I hope you find the same while listening. "

‘SUKOON’: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’S FIRST-EVER MUSIC ALBUM… Film-maker - music composer #SanjayLeelaBhansali and #Saregama join hands, will release #SLB’s first-ever original music album #Sukoon on 7 Dec 2022. pic.twitter.com/GSjCiyvPYQ— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2022

With Sukoon, we will see yet another collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Saregama. Speaking about their journey of coming up with ‘Sukoon’, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India Ltd. said, “If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love ‘SUKOON’, a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry. Not only are we excited, but proud for this association that undoubtedly surpasses any other."

