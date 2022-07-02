Sanjeeda Shaikh Is Not Letting Ex-husband Aamir Ali Meet Their Daughter? Actress Responds

Earlier this year, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got officially divorced after nine years of marriage. Although the ex-couple refrained from divulging any detail about their split, they would often share pictures with their daughter on their respective social media accounts.

However, as per a new report, Sanjeeda and Aamir, who have been doting parents to their daughter Ayra, have now decided to stop co-parenting. A source close to the couple shared that Aamir hasn’t met his daughter in nine months, according to Timesnownews.com. “Sanjeeda is not letting Aamir meet their daughter. It’s been almost nine months since he met her. Also, he seems to have given up pursuing it as well. He doesn’t really wish to fight on this anymore,” the source said.

When Hindustan Times contacted Sanjeeda about the speculations, the actress said, “I think people are more interested to know what’s happening in my professional life than my personal life. So let’s keep your personal life private only. As for the rumours, I’d just say, as a single parent, I’m doing everything to give my daughter the best of the best. To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that.”

Sanjeeda and Aamir were dating for a long time before they tied the knot in 2012. Rumours of their separation began in 2020. It was also reported that Sanjeeda moved out of their home in the summer of 2020. There were also rumours that they had their daughter through surrogacy.

Sanjeeda and Aamir were among the most favourite television couples. The couple was seen participating in Nach Baliye 3 and had won that season. Sanjeeda is popularly known for her television shows Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Her recent Bollwyood ventures included Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and the digital film Kaali Khuhi.

Aamir, on the other hand, was seen in shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and F.I.R. He also appeared in Bollywood movies such as Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and I Hate Luv Storys.

