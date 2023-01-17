Selena Gomez Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart? Singer Allegedly Can't 'Keep Her Hands Off Him'

Singer Selena Gomez has found love again if reports are to be believed. It is claimed that Selena is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. The DJ was in the news a few months ago for his break-up with Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. As per a new report, their romance is still budding and Selena allegedly cannot keep her hands off him.

A source told Us Weekly that they are still hiding their romance and it is a casual affair so far. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” an insider told the international publication, adding that the couple is “very casual and low-key.” Their dates include going bowling and to the movies.

It is also claimed that the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star is “so affectionate” with the Chainsmokers star and “can hardly keep her hands off him.” The couple is said to be “having a lot of fun together.”

The news of their romance comes a few months after Drew and Eve separated. The couple dated last summer but their romance came to an end in September. Sources claimed that their relationship began as a summer fling and ended on an amicable note.

Meanwhile, Selena has not dated anyone in public after her much-talked-about relationship with Justin Bieber. The singers dated on and off from 2011 before they finally called it quits in 2018. The Baby hitmaker went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin. The couple received much flak from Selena’s fandom until she finally put it all to rest last year when she posed for pictures with Hailey.

During an interview with Vulture for the same, the singer-actress was asked to comment on the selfie with Hailey. Selena was asked by the interviewer, “I can’t wait to hear it. I know our time is up, but I also wanted to ask — that recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was the story behind it? I thought it was powerful of you guys to publicly be like, “We’re moving on." To this, she replied, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing."

Read all the Latest Showsha News here