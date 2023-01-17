Selena Gomez Slams Body Shamers After Golden Globes Appearance, Says 'I'm Little Bit Big...'

The Golden Globes 2023 was quite a star-studded affair with the presence of Jenna Ortega, Rihanna, Ana de Armas, Andrew Garfield, Brad Pitt, and Selena Gomez among others. Selena Gomez graced the event with her little sister Gracie Elliott. The 30-year-old pop icon made a voguish entry at the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet in a stunning black velvet Valentino Haute Couture gown. While most fans loved her appearance, several online haters attempted to tear her down over her weight. Critics stated that she must lose weight and body shammed her.

But this time, Selena Gomez did not hold back. After the award show, the Only Murders In the Building fame in an Instagram live said, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays." Gomez said “Right?” as she turned to her sister Gracie. “But we don’t care,” she added as the two burst into laughter.

The former Disney Channel star looked like a sight to behold in her black velvet gown which came with voluminous purple sleeves in the same fabric. The gown featured a daring off-shoulder neckline. To accessorise her look, Selena Gomez donned diamond earrings and a couple of rings. Platform heels, a high ponytail, and minimal make-up sealed her overall look.

To note, this is not the first time Selena Gomez has slammed trolls. Back in April 2022, she shut down body shamers who said she was always “skinny” when she dated Justin Bieber. She said, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.” Selena added, “B***h, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place fame was nominated for the first time at the Golden Globes for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Just a day after becoming a nominee, the young singer shared a throwback video of herself on TikTok where she discussed her career aspirations. The video, which was from the 2011 KTLA Morning Show, saw Selena hoping to be nominated for the prestigious award. “I think it would be an honor, of course, but I’m more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," she said. The singer called it a ‘dream come true’ in a post that she shared right after the nominees were announced.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here