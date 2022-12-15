‘Set Theatres on Fire, Boycott Pathaan’: Ayodhya Mahant Amid SRK-Deepika Padukone Film Row

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s yet-to-release film Pathaan, the newest member to join the ‘boycott’ trend is the Mahant of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Raju Das. On Thursday, he called for the film’s boycott and demanded theatres where the film is to be screened, be set on fire.

In a video message, the Mahant could be heard saying, “Sanatan Dharma is mocked in the film Pathaan, and I urge people to burn down theatres where Pathaan will be screened." Several people have come forward so far in protest against the release of the film, mainly because actress Deepika Padukone donned a saffron outfit in the film’s recently released song, ‘Besharam Rang’.

“Sanatan Dharma has time and again been mocked in Bollywood and Hollywood, and Hindu Gods and Goddesses have also been insulted. Deepika Padukone wore a bikini in Besharam Rang, which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?" Mahant Raju Das asked in the video.

The Mahant also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan has often insulted the Sanatan Dharma, an India Today report said. He also alleged that this was deliberately done to hurt religious sentiments and strict action should be taken.

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also demanded that the movie be banned and boycotted. Bansal shared a video, slamming Deepika’s dress in the lyrics ‘Besharam Rang’. Bansal took to Twitter and wrote: “Can a Pathan who believes in Islam film such scenes with a woman with Muslim symbols!! There is a limit to the absurdity of love jihadis..!!"

The film and the song first landed in controversy after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra frowned upon the saffron attire and called for its ‘rectification’. He also called for a ban on the movie over ‘objectionable scenes’.

Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not “corrected", the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Vineet Jindal, an advocate at Supreme Court, has filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for “objectional video" and sought to ban the release of the movie.

