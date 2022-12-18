Shah Rukh Khan Calls Ayushmann Khurrana 'Sweetheart' After He Poses Outside Mannat, Latter Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana’s viral post in which the Action Hero star bowed down to Mannat. Last month, Ayushmann made a quick stop outside Mannat before attending a News18 event to show his love for Shah Rukh. The picture took no time to go viral. During Shah Rukh’s Ask SRK session on Twitter on Saturday, a fan shared the viral picture and asked the superstar to talk about Ayushmann.

The Pathaan actor responded with an adorable answer. King Khan wrote, “He’s a sweetheart!" After this cute response, Ayushmann Khurrana got emotional. He posted big eyes and a heart emoji under Shah Rukh’s tweet. Seeing this endearing exchange between the two stars, one of the fans wrote, “Stop fanbuoying like this I’m crying ❤️!" Another one tweeted out,"You very very lucky my brooo @ayushmannk Best wishes ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!" Someone also wrote, “Ayushman khurana is one of the biggest #SRKians ♥️"

❤️— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has got the fans on their toes with excitement. Even though Pathaan is still over a month away from seeing a theatrical release, the makers are doing their best to keep the craze thriving.

During the AMA session, Shah Rukh Khan said that Pathaan is a patriotic film and time and again asked his fans to buy tickets for the film.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival subtly addressed the controversy surrounding Parhaan’s first song Besharam Rang and the hate his upcoming film has been receiving. He said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

He also added, “We haven’t been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, (I) and you, and all positive people in the world are alive.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here