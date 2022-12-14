Shah Rukh Khan To Promote Pathaan At FIFA World Cup Finals? Here's The Truth

Looks like 2023 will be Shah Rukh Khan’s year. With three back-to-back movies— Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, the fandom is waiting eagerly to get engulfed by his charisma on the silver screen yet again. The song Besharam Rang has created much hype on social media and movie-goers have begun the countdown for the release of the Pathaan movie. Now, as per a report, Shah Rukh Khan might promote the movie in Qatar.

As per a Twitter page dedicated to the superstar, the Dilwale actor will promote his upcoming release Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar. The page tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup final!”

Seems like fans are super excited. Here’s how the netizens reacted to this-

One enthusiastic user wrote, “More than ten years since I watched a soccer match. Only one reason why I’m going to watch it now. Can you guess the reason, Shah Rukh Khan? The news is beyond mind-blowing Shah Rukh dear”.

More than ten years since I watched a soccer match… only one reason why I’m going to watch now. Can you guess the reason @iamsrk? The news is beyond mind blowing Shah Rukh dear #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/C7tB8Pr4UO— Lina (@ShahRukhsWorld) December 13, 2022

On December 12, after Besharam Song was released, it received immense love as Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan set the screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry and exotic locales.

Currently, the actor is busy seeking blessings for the movie. Recently, he was spotted at the revered Vaishno Devi temple with a red teeka on his forehead.

Pathaan is an action thriller that is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Helmed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release prior to Republic Day, on January 25.

