Shah Rukh Khan Warns 'Climate Is Going To Change' As He Confirms FIFA 2022 Final Attendance

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the FIFA 2022 Final between Argentina and France. The superstar took to his social media accounts and confirmed that he will be at the match in Qatar. SRK will be seen promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

In the video he shared on Twitter, Shah Rukh repeated his lines from Pathaan before confirming his attendance at the football event. The video also featured footage from Pathaan. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote, “Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18."

Fans are looking forward to seeing Shah Rukh at the finale. “Can’t wait to watch you Shah ❤️ More power to you my gorgeous Pathaan … love love love," a fan tweeted. “Wow FIFA World Cup Football Final with my Hero, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan What a Great Promotion for Pathaan Movie Excited to see you on Screen at Home on Final," added another. “My Handsome Pathaan taking our biggest film to the next level of Promotion Could it be any grander than this? No way! So happy! Can’t wait for the final, Sweetheart I have no interest in the game, but my Sexo commentator live Your favorite FIFA and my favorite You," a third fan said.

On December 12, after Besharam Song was released, it received immense love as Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan set the screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry and exotic locales.

Currently, the actor is busy seeking blessings for the movie. Recently, he was spotted at the revered Vaishno Devi temple with a red teeka on his forehead.

Pathaan is an action thriller that is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Helmed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release prior to Republic Day, on January 25.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here