Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Club to Organise Pathaan First Day First Show for 50,000 SRK Fans

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will finally return to the big screen. The action-thriller starring the superstar will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand-directed film will premiere on January 25 in theatres. SRK’s largest fan group has announced plans to host the movie’s first-day first-show in more than 200 cities. The fan group also announced the same on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan Universe fan club tweeted, “Pathaan First Day First Show in 200+ cities with most of the cities with multiple first day first shows and more shows post FDFS. DM Join SRK Universe and be a part of the biggest celebration of Pathaan!"

Pathaan First Day First Show in 200+ cities with most of the cities with multiple first day first shows and more shows post FDFS.DM @JoinSRKUniverse and be a part of the biggest celebration of #Pathaan! 🔥@iamsrk @yrf #PathaanWithSRKUniverse #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/l4ilZ1Yk82— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 30, 2022

Recently, Yash Paryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe gave out details of this plan in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, “SRK Universe is organizing FDFS of Pathaan in over 200 cities. We are expecting over 50,000 SRK fans to join our shows and we expect minimum bookings worth Rs 1 crore from our FDFS celebrations alone. We are doing this event across cities.”

When asked about specific details with regards to cities, Yash Paryani informed that in Mumbai, they will organise 7 to 8 first-day first shows, and Delhi is likely to have 6. Additionally, other big cities will also have multiple shows. He added, “We will not just limit ourselves with the first-day first show, but will continue watching the film over the first day and also the Republic Day weekend.”

The plans go beyond simply watching the movie together. At SRK Universe, Yash and his teammates are planning on merchandising as well. In the interview, Yash Paryani also mentioned that they are planning to distribute Pathaan merchandise, special cut outs etc. He said, “Our idea is to celebrate SRK films like a festival and Pathaan will be no different.”

The trailer of Pathaan was released last week and has garnered over 71 million views to date. Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the Middle East to promote his film.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In the film, the actor will appear alongside Taapsee Pannu. Along with Dunki and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Jawan scheduled for release.

