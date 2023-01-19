Shahid Kapoor Says His Character In Farzi Is An 'Artiste Who Is Frustrated About Not Being Recognised'

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his OTT debut Farzi. Directed and written by Raj and DK, the show is an action-packed crime thriller. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the show, Shahid has now shared that his character Sunny is an ‘artiste who is frustrated about not being recognised’.

“When they told me about this– we had actually discussed this as a film earlier. That was many years back. When they came back and told me what they want to do with it, offered me the character of Sunny, an artiste who is frustrated about not being recognised, the 18-19-year-old me could relate to him very easily,” Shahid told Indian Express.

“He is of the streets of Mumbai; he wants to be recognised but nobody is interested in him. People are only interested in his ‘fake’ work, he is making copies of these really popular artistes and that’s all that sells. I felt that reality exists, every youngster today feels he is not being understood, he is not getting an opportunity," the actor added.

Shahid also shared that playing Sunny in Farzi was ‘very relatable’ for him because the character is also ‘frustrated’ because he isn’t getting what he deserves. “Especially the younger lot, so I could totally connect with the character, he said.

Farzi is an action-packed crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor as Sunny, a con man who wants to become wealthy by creating fake money. But the tables turn when a ferocious task force officer joins the action and decides to pursue the cunning underdog. Farzi also marks the first collaboration between Raj-DK and Shahid Kapoor.

During the trailer launch event of the show, Shahid had said, “We started talking about the show (Farzi) even before everybody started talking about OTT as an option. They had initially called me for a film. And then, I asked if there was a show happening because I was keen on working with them especially after watching ‘The Family Man 1 and 2’”.

Farzi will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 10.

