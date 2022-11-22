Shahid Kapoor Teases Mira Rajput About His Hairy Legs In This Hilarious Video, Watch Here

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quite a sensation on social media. The Bollywood couple, who often share glimpses from their lives with their fans, have yet again captured the attention of netizens with their hilarious banter over the actor’s hairy legs. Confused? We’ve got you covered.

On Monday, the Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself sporting a stubble and smiling. He asks Mira, “What’s your favourite thing about me, Mira?" She responds, “Me." To this, Shahid says, “No, I mean seriously". Mira replies, “When you are finally wearing jeans." Shahid then quips, “As opposed to?" Mira answers in a shy tone, “Shorts". Shahid hits back by stating, “Why? You don’t like my legs?" Mira says, “I wish I had your legs!" Shahid asks again, “Why? You want all that hair?"

Mira then tried to shut him down by stating, “Stop this nonsense!" However, Shahid Kapoor is relentless, “Answer the question. You like Hairy Legs? Or Leggy Hairs?" The actor wrote in the caption, “It’s all about my laagzzz! Isn’t it @mira.kapoor.”

Responding to the cute and hilarious video, Raashi Khanna commented, “Hahahahahha so cute!” Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Always being the cutest one!" Another one commented, “Hahaha such adorable humans!" Someone also said, “Nazar Na Lage Inke Pyaar Ko!"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebration, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple is also the proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here