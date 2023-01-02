Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta Share Lip-Lock on Bigg Boss 16? MC Stan Says 'Pyaar Mein Hain...'

Bigg Boss contestants had a great time celebrating New Year’s Eve with host Salman Khan and the show’s special guest, veteran actor Dharmendra. Later, it was a fun day for the housemates. The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was dedicated to MC Stan. But it wasn’t just him. The episode also saw a significant chunk focusing on the romantic relationship between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Stan performed in front of a live audience with rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut for the first time in Bigg Boss history, while Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were seen dancing and enjoying each other’s company.

During the live show when MC Stan was performing, Shalin gave Tina a loving hug to lighten her mood. “Shalin and Tina are in love," MC Stan announced as he dedicated a song to those in love. The duo continued dancing passionately, the actress smiled as she looked into Shalin’s eyes. “You’re making me fall in love with you, which isn’t good. Then you will break my heart," Tina told Shalin.

Tina began crying just before Bigg Boss announced that there would be a concert since she had been hurt by Shalin. Later, Shalin approached her and resolved the issue loudly in the middle of the show. “I’m falling in love with you, Shalin," Tina said. “This should not have happened." When a perplexed Shalin asked Tina again, she said, “I don’t mean it." As per a report in BollywoodLife, while MC Stan’s concert was on, Tina and Shalin apparently shared a kiss. Archana Gautam also apparently saw it and informed Shiv Thakare of the same, according to the portal. In an upcoming episode, Archana will be seen lashing out at Shalin and Tina for indulging in PDA on national TV. Archana tells Soundarya Sharma, “In logon ko zara bhi sharam nahi aa rahi hai (are these guys (Shalin and Tina) not ashamed at all)?"

MC Stan was the first Bigg Boss contestant to perform in front of a live audience, with rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut. Stan joined Seedhe Maut and Ikka on stage, and the three of them got the crowd moving with their energetic music. Stan misses his GF Buba as he puts on a spectacular show. He also called Abdu Rozik to stand on stage with him while he offered a shoutout to Sajid Khan.

The Weekend Ka Vaar has been extra special for the contestants and extremely enjoyable for the viewers. But, let’s not forget this is a palace of drama and will continue once again.

