Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Says 'Bigg Boss Dekh Lo' As User Argues Show Isn't Fun Without Ashneer

Ever since Shark Tank India 2 premiered, several social media users have argued that they miss Ashneer Grover. Recently, Anupam Mittal took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video sharing a glimpse of a pitch from the show. However, one of the users commented and claimed that the show isn’t fun due to Ashneer Grover’s absence. “Ashneer grover ji nhi hai isliye Maja nhi aarha hai (Ashneer Grover isn’t a part of the show and so it is not fun)," the comment read. To this, Anupam Mittal replied saying the person should rather watch Bigg Boss. “Big Boss dekh lo," he replied.

For the unversed, Ashneer Grover was a part of the sharks’ panel in season one but he isn’t a part of the ongoing season. The entrepreneur has been replaced by the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

Recently, Ashneer also revealed that he has unfollowed all the judges of Shark Tank India on social media and that he has moved on from the show. “Nahi. Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ki mai season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I believe in clean break and I have no interest in the show. The show is not a part of my life now. After it became clear I wouldn’t be coming back, I even unfollowed all the other sharks. I don’t want to know what’s happening on shoot, it’s in the past now),” he said on the The Ranveer Show podcast.

Meanwhile, besides Amit as Grover’s replacement, other sharks in the panel include, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle.

