Shark Tank India Season 2 To Premier On THIS Date; Are You Excited?

Shark Tank India is all set to make a comeback with its second season and the makers have finally announced the premiere date. Confirming the release date through a promo release on social media, Sony TV revealed that the second season of the popular show will go on air on January 2, 2023.

The promo shows a mother scolding her son to focus on his studies. She taunts him that if he doesn’t, he will have to become a gardener. However, as soon as the gardener hears this, he sarcastically replies to her flaunting his earnings from the gardening business. Watch the promo here:

The shark’s panel for season 2 of Shark Tank India comprises Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle and Piyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com. Besides them, co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain will also be seen joining the show as a new shark.

However, Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who gained popularity for his blunt opinions on the first season of the show, will not be part of the second season. Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth will also be missing from the second season of the show. Another change in the new season will be seen in the hosting duties. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will replace Rannvijay Singha.

For the unversed, the reality show is an official Indian franchise to the popular American business reality series of the same name that aired on ABC. The series is about entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors (called sharks), who decide whether to invest in their company or not.

Apart from the telecast on Sony TV, the show will also be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

