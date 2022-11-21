Shefali Shah Says 'I Am a Woman, Apparently a Strong One' As She Talks About Playing Different Roles

Shefali Shah recently joined the esteemed list of speakers at TEDxGateway recently when she addressed the audience at an event titled #BreakingBarriers. Shah has joined forces with women who have strived hard to re-imagine the world we live in and shape our paths for a promising world tomorrow.

Delivering her remarkable speech, Shefali Shah said, “Today, I am not here as an actor. Today, I am here just as myself. In all my honesty, in all my vulnerability and like my son says ‘100 forms of a human emoji’, I copied that line from him, what you see on screen is scripted but life isn’t. Well, what you see on screen is scripted but life isn’t and yet in life we play so many different roles.”

The Delhi Crime actress also talked about several ‘working roles’ she plays as a woman and mentioned that she isn’t just an actress but a mother, wife, homemaker and a friend too. “Have you all registered that we call it playing roles, not working roles. And to play is to enjoy ourselves. So what are the roles that you are playing? Several, many, exactly!! Me too (chuckles)," the actress shared.

“I am a woman, apparently a strong one. A mother, a homemaker, a wife, a friend and an actor. You have been made to believe that all these roles define us and they really do in a very very big way. But actually to think of it, isn’t it us who define these roles? How you play the role is what makes it unique. Because no one will be you. Despite the paradox, norms and conditioning. A conditioning that starts so early in life,” she added.

On the work front, Shefali Shah was recently seen in Doctor G which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Prior to this, she also gained appreciation for the second season of Delhi Crime. In the show, she played the role of Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi who was on her mission to nab criminals and murderers.

