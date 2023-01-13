Shraddha Kapoor Can't Get Enough Of This Delicious Maharashtrian Delicacy, Check It Out

Shraddha Kapoor is as real and authentic as it gets! While everyone knows that Shraddha is a complete desi girl at heart, something that resonates with her fan following across the country, the actress tries to engage with her fandom on a regular basis through interesting social media posts, her latest one is no exception.

On Thursday, the Half-Girlfriend actress took to her Instagram stories and shared with her fans pictures of herself gorging on some lip-smacking Maharashtrian delicacy Misal Pav. The first snap showed a plate full of pav along with other condiments such as sev, onion, and sliced lemons among others spread across the length of the table.

She captioned the picture, “Wow Wow Misal Pap(with heart eyes emojis)." The second snap captured Shraddha enjoying her snack with her eyes closed while wearing cute glasses and holding a glass of juice in her hands. She also shared a poll for fans to determine whether she should continue gorging or stop. The poll read, “4 Paos Down Ek Aur Ho Jaye?? The options were ‘Go for it Bindaaas!!!’ and ‘Bas Kar Yaar!!!’.

Although a busy star, Shraddha’s always makes time for her family. She had shared with a leading magazine, “I like to see my life as a Pixar movie or a Sooraj Barjatya film (laughs). I feel so blessed that I’m close to my extended family and cousins and that the entire family meets so often. While we have the same simple tiffs, we also support each other, and I love that. It’s tough to describe my relationship because how do you put in words the family dynamics of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun or The Incredibles?”

On the work front, Shraddha wl be next seen in the highly anticipated ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on 8th March. She also has ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline.

