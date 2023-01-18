Shruti Hassan Calls Prabhas’ Salaar 'Nicest No-Nonsense' Film She's Worked In, Praises Prashanth Neel

One of the most eagerly awaited south Indian films this year is Salaar. It will be the first time Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel work together. Shruti Haasan will also be featured in the upcoming film as the female lead. Salaar also marks her first film with Baahubali fame. She was most recently seen in Waltair Veerayya, a movie starring Chiranjeevi that has been hailed as a box office hit. The actress is all praises about her upcoming project. In a recent interview, Shruti said Salaar is one of the “nicest no-nonsense films" she has been a part of.

In her latest interview with Cinema Express, Shruti Haasan was all praise for Salaar. The shoot for the film has already started. She says, “Salaar is genuinely one of the nicest, no-nonsense, good-energy films I have been part of. I am so happy that one of my biggest projects is also one of my nicest experiences.”

Shruti Hasaan also talked about the film’s director Prashanth Neel. She says, “He is really big on creating worlds that are immersive, persuasive, and timeless at the same time. His characters are also well-written, they all play a role in moving the story forward. He is extremely relaxed and progressive in the way he treats people and is very comfortable to work with.”

Prashant Neel’s Salaar is expected to have the potential to become one of the biggest pan-Indian films. Shruti Hassan is moving ahead with her acting career in a big way. She wishes to do projects that are creatively satisfying and helps her improve her acting skills.

Along with Salaar, she is working on an international project called The Eye, a dark psychological thriller with a 1980s setting, the Greek-British production. Talking about the film, she said, “There is no token feminism here. We did extensive rehearsals and workshops before going on floors, and we finished the shoot in a tight schedule of 35 days where I did not have so much as a fifteen-minute breather between shots.”

Meanwhile, Salaar, which is touted as a dystopian tale, is anticipated to release by the end of 2023.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here