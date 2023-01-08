Sidharth Malhotra, Indra Kumar to Join Forces for Another Rom Com After Thank God? Here's What We Know

Even though Sidharth Malhotra’s comedy flick with Indra Kumar Thank God was among other big budget Bollywood films that could earn enough at the Box Office, the pairing of the two talented people were appreciated by everyone. Thus, it’s only natural for Sidharth and Indra to collaborate again for yet another rom-com that would be supported by a stellar ensemble cast and would guarantee more laughter than ever.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the Shershah actor and the Dhamaal film-maker had talked about this venture during the shoot of Thank God. And only now they are revisiting their talks and finalizing the future project. The source revealed, “Yes, Indra Kumar is planning another rom-com with Sidharth Malhotra. Indra Kumar had initially approached Sidharth for the new venture while they were still working on Thank God. It was during the last leg of the film’s shoot when the duo had reached a verbal agreement on the venture. Currently, both Kumar and Malhotra have begun talks again for the venture.”

Quite similar to Thank God in which Sidharth played the lead alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, this untitled project would also feature him as the leading face. The source added, “The film will feature a big ensemble cast. However, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing one of the male leads who has a primary role in the film. Essentially, he will be seen leading the cast of the new project.”

Meanwhile, the two of them have yet to make any official announcement and are currently in the phase of finalizing things with each other. As for Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is gearing up to feature in the much-awaited film Mission Majnu where he will be starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna under his belt.

