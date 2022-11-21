Sima Taparia Talks About Indian Matchmaking Receiving Bad Reviews and Criticism

Sima Taparia is known for her matchmaking skills, thanks to Netflix’s popular show The Indian Matchmaking. Now, in a recent interaction during Sahitya AajTak 2022, the Mumbai-based matchmaker opened up about the criticism that her show, which has already completed two seasons, has received online. In addition to this, she also revealed what happened with one of the clients, Aparna Shewakramani.

Speaking about the criticism, Sima Taparia said, “The show becomes a hit when you get both reactions. That's why Indian Matchmaking is a hit show". The matchmaker also spoke about the episode she loved. She said, “Everyone says, Sima Ji, you're humble and sweet. That's why everyone liked me. Everyone liked the 7th episode. Everything else is sugar-coated."

Sima Taparia also revealed that her client, Aparna Shewakramani, was unable to find a match on the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking as she is “stubborn". She added, “You should keep an eye on the criteria. If your criteria are too long, then you may not get matches". After the show aired, Aparna stated in an interview that she didn't share Sima's values and that she was more progressive and saw marriage as an equal relationship. Sima said, “We didn't see eye-to-eye on a lot of things that surrounded our culture."

Soon after the first season of Indian Matchmaking debuted in 2020, Aparna faced criticism online, but she eventually won appreciation for speaking her opinion and refusing to put up with bad dates. Following her appearance on the Netflix series, Aparna wrote a book titled She's Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down.

At the event, Sima also announced the third season of her Netflix series. She said, “You'll see Season 3 soon. Netflix will plan and announce soon. It's ready completely. It will come out within a few months."

