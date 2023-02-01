Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education and skill development, has announced the launch of the “Mera Bharat, Surakshit Bharat Initiative" in association with EC-Council, the world’s largest cybersecurity certification body.

India is currently facing a high number of cyber-attacks, with 18 million attacks daily in the first quarter of 2022. The program provides an opportunity for individuals to gain the necessary skills and knowledge to defend against these cyber threats and secure a fulfilling career in the cybersecurity industry.

The scholarship offers full funding for EC-Council’s Certified Cybersecurity Technician program, a globally recognized certification that can help individuals build skills in ethical hacking, network defense, digital forensics, and security operations that are required for in-demand job roles in cybersecurity. The program is created by the team behind the renowned Certified Ethical Hacker Program and is sure to impress recruiters and open doors to a successful cybersecurity career for many.

“Our country is facing a significant resource crisis in cybersecurity, and I am proud to be a part of the solution through the ‘Mera Bharat, Surakshit Bharat Initiative’ scholarship program with EC-Council. By helping students and entry-level professionals gain the necessary skills and knowledge to defend against cyber threats, Sood Charity Foundation aims to build a stronger and more secure India. I urge all those passionate about cybersecurity to apply for the scholarship and take the first step towards a fulfilling career in this industry," Sonu Sood said.

The scholarship program is open to applicants who are committed to pursuing a career in cybersecurity and have the desire to contribute to keeping their country safe. Deserving applicants will be selected based on their career goals and potential for success in the field.

“We are excited to partner with Sood Charity Foundation to support the education and skill development of future cybersecurity professionals. Cybersecurity is a critical need for organizations around the world, and we believe that investing in the education and training of cybersecurity professionals is essential to keeping India safe. This scholarship initiative will provide an opportunity for deserving candidates to gain the skills and knowledge they need to make a real impact in the cybersecurity community," said Jay Bavisi, CEO of EC-Council.

The application period for the scholarship is now open and interested applicants can apply.

