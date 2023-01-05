Sunny Leone Reveals Auditioning for Anurag Kashyap, Says It Was 'the Worst Exam' of Her Life

Last year, actor and entrepreneur Sunny Leone took to social media to share that she was collaborating with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on a film for the first time. And now, it seems like the duo has wrapped up on the film. Needless to say, it has generated a generous buzz among the audience to see what this actor-director combination brings to the table.

Sunny, who recently marked her Tamil debut as a leading lady with Oh My Ghost (2022), remains tight-lipped about the film with Anurag but in a recent interaction with Galatta Plus said that she became a part of the project through an audition. She shared that it is one of the only two auditions that she gave in an acting career spanning a little more than a decade. She revealed, “I’ve had a couple of auditions since I’ve been here in Bollywood. I believe I did well in the first one but the commercials and the business side of it didn’t gel up and I ended up not doing that film. This was the other one where he called [Anurag] and said, ‘I want you to audition for this part.’”

Sharing a sneak peek into the process, Sunny elaborated, “He sent me some lines. I went in expecting it would just be him and a producer or somebody but it was his entire team and it’s mainly all females. Everybody including the ADs were sitting in the room. I don’t why but I was very nervous. I was scared maybe because it was outside of my comfort zone. There were ten people staring at me while I was giving the audition.”

The 41-year-old confessed that she was rather nervous enacting the scenes in a room full of people and compared the experience to taking a difficult exam. “I kept thinking that they were judging me on the spot. Once the audition was finished, he turned to his team – which became scarier - and he said, ‘So guys, what do you think?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so embarrassing! This is the worst exam I’ve ever taken in my entire life.’ You write an exam and it’s only after that that the teacher says whether you passed it or not. But there, they would either say yes or no, there would be no black and white,” she said.

The Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone star also spoke about how Anurag reacted to her audition. “He was very happy. He turned to his entire team and one by one asked them what they thought and what their opinions were. It was a unanimous ‘good’. I passed the test. That felt amazing. After that, we connected all the dots and made it work,” she recalled.

But it was only after reaching the film set that she finally believed that she was being directed by Anurag. “I actually didn’t believe that all this was happening until I reached the set. Things happen… people change their minds, money’s not on the forefront of their minds, they want a good film and someone who can carry that character across correctly,” she said. Speaking about the pros of auditioning for a part, Sunny, who will also be headlining a south action thriller titled Shero, added, “There are just a few biggies within this industry, who make most people audition for a part, which I think is good. It helps you understand the person’s hunger and ability. It’s a lot of pressure to be under someone and take directions. I was happy about this entire process and I’m so thankful to him.”

