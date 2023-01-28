Supriya Sule Is All Praise for Pathaan, Says 'I Think Most People Are Jealous of Shah Rukh Khan'

Pathaan has been a grand comeback for Shah Rukh Khan. While the film has garnered immense love from the audience, the Siddharth Anand directorial had sparked a major controversy when it was criticised on multiple accounts-predominantly for the song Besharam Rang that showed Deepika Padukone in a saffron-coloured bikini. Now, Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP, has come forward to praise the film and share her thoughts on the outrage.

During a freewheeling conversation with Samdish Bhatia on his show Unfiltered on YouTube, Supriya was asked to mimic King Khan, to which, she said, “How would I know? Shah Rukh Khan… please, he is the superstar of India. Right now I am just envious of how good he is looking in that movie (Pathaan). Him and Deepika are looking (gestures feeling breathless)… They are looking fabulous! I think most people are jealous of Shah Rukh Khan…"

Pathaan forms an essential part of Yash Raj Films spy universe that already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film also featured John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film, released on January 25, is soaring new heights at the box office.

