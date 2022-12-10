Tabu Says She Has Been Offered All Kinds of Roles Because 'Filmmaker Did Not Stereotype Her'

In 2022, Tabu ruled everyone’s hearts with two of her most amazing performances - Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam 2. Talking about the same, in a recent interview, Tabu mentioned how she is thankful to the filmmakers and writers for not stereotyping her throughout her career. She shared that she has done all kinds of roles in her life and it is primarily because she wasn’t stereotyped by anyone.

“I just find myself really fortunate that my directors and filmmakers did not stereotype me in their heads. Because it’s what the filmmakers and the writers and the directors, how the way they look at you and your graph is the kind of films they will offer you. So that’s one thing I should be really grateful for. Any kind of character, different kinds of characters, conflicting characters- all have been offered to me. And I have enjoyed doing them,” she told Pinkvilla.

The actress further shared that each time she is offered a different role, she takes it as a challenge and tries to do it at her best. “Let me build this in a way that it stands out and the team is happy with what I have created for them. That’s the most interesting part of any actor’s journey and especially for me. Because I’ve done such different roles,” she added.

Tabu also talked about playing Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and said that it was a ‘very interesting’ experience. The actress admitted that she had never done something like that prior to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and said, “It was from the day I heard it I knew that ‘My God, this character can become really something’. I have never attempted something like this, and I knew this was going to be a really intense journey for me as an actor.”

Read all the Latest Showsha News here