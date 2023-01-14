Tahir Raj Bhasin Celebrates 1 Year of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein​, Teases Season 2

Last year on this day, Netflix dropped the first season of the crime thriller web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and it emerged as the top shows on the streaming giant. Starring Tahir Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Aanchal Singh, the critically acclaimed show revolved around a man, who slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life, as he is relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter.

On the first anniversary of his hit show, Tahir took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. He wrote, “#1YearOfYehKaaliKaaliAnkhein today. Some roles just pop at you from the page and stretch every acting muscle, YKKA was a challenge and a mad roller coaster ride at the same time! Living in Vikrant’s shoes was as daunting as it was exciting.”

Thanking the team, he added, “Here’s to moments that were spent creating the series as I fondly reminisce the crazy conviction with which this story was made and the excitement we all felt this time last year. Thank you to a very talented cast , a crew that worked relentlessly behind the scenes and most of all the audience whose outpouring of love took us all by storm and made the show what it was ❤️🖤”.

Talking about how the show became a success, he says, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a very special show. The popularity of the series took us all by storm. The audiences love for the series and the critical acclaim I received has truly been the best memory of 2022, for me. Today, the show has completed one year and I am absolutely thrilled.”

Giving us a sneak peek into when the second season of the show is going to hit the floors, he remarks, “Like everyone, even we as a team are eagerly waiting for the second season of YKKA. Our team is working really hard to ensure the same thrill and entertainment that the first season had. We are scheduled to shoot this year and I hope it is received with the same zeal, enthusiasm and acclaim as the first one.”

On a related note, Tahir also headlined the film Looop Lapeta and the web show Ranjish Hi Sahi last year. Currently, he is working on a highly mounted digital project.

