Taylor Swift's Cat Olivia Is One of the Wealthiest Pets, Reportedly Worth Rs 802 Crores

Taylor Swift isn’t just a global music sensation but she is also a mother to three felines Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. But do you know that one of them has become the world’s wealthiest pet? Yes, you heard it right. Swift’s cat Olivia Benson has now landed at number three on a new list of the world’s wealthiest pets. The ranking was shared by the website All About Cats, which used the pet’s Instagram data to estimate how much they could make per Instagram.

They reportedly used the online tool, Influence Marketing Hub, to calculate each pet’s Instagram earnings on the list on the basis of their posts along with the average number of likes they receive. Notably, when it comes to Olivia Benson, the feline doesn’t own a separate Instagram account, however, she is reaping the benefits of her mom’s successful career. If the report is to be believed, then Olivia Benson is worth approximately $97 million (over Rs. 802 crores).

While explaining the statistics, the website noted that the feline has earned her fortune by starring alongside Taylor Swift in multiple music videos. In addition to this, she also has her own merchandise line and often makes cameos in big-budgeted advertisements of prominent brands including Ned Sneakers and Diet Coke. It is important to note that Swift’s other two babies Benjamin Button and Meredith Grey did not make it to the list as of yet.

Also, Olivia Benson wasn’t the only celebrity pet to make it to the list, even Oprah Winfrey’s four dogs are included in the portal’s estimation. Seemingly, each of them is liable to inherit $30 million owing to their trust fund when the celebrity dies. In a similar instance, late fashion maverick Karl Lagerfeld’s Birman cat, Choupette, inherited $13 million after Lagerfeld’s death. Even Betty White’s adopted Golden Retriever Pontiac earned $5 million after the actress’ demise. While Olivia Benson ranks at number three on the list, the world’s wealthiest pet is Gunther VI, a German Shepherd owned by the Gunther corporation who inherited a whopping $500 million. Meanwhile, the Nala Cat stands at number two with a net worth of $100 million.

