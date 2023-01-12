Thalapathy Vijay's Salary for Varisu Revealed And It Will Blow Your Mind

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu took the theatres by storm with its grand release on January 11. It was one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2023 and had a bumper opening at the box office. Vijay’s fandom makes him one of the most popular actors in the South. Now, as per the latest reports Thalapathy Vijay has become one of the highest-paid actors in India.

As per Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay charged an amount of Rs 125 crore for his latest movie, Varisu. This exorbitant fee has surpassed many of the famous South and Bollywood stars. This clearly indicates that filmmakers are ready to shell out a huge chunk of money for a Vijay-starrer movie. As per the reports, Vijay’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna earns 25 times less than him.

Varisu clashed with yet another much-awaited movie, Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar on January 11, a few days ahead of Pongal. Both actors share an immense fan following, but as per Dil Raju, the producer of Varisu, it is Vijay who is the bigger star. In a previous interview with India Today, he shared that Thalapathy Vijay’s last few films earned more than Rs. 60 crore consistently in Tamil Nadu. He said, “Vijay and Ajith’s films were given equal screens in Tamil Nadu. But, my hero (Vijay) is a bigger star. Hence, I was going to ask for more screens for Varisu."

When asked about how he decided who is the bigger star, he explained that an actor’s stardom is based on the theatrical revenue. He said, “An actor’s star power is decided by his theatrical revenue. Vijay’s last 5-6 films did more than Rs 60 crores in Tamil Nadu alone. Whether it’s a hit or a flop, it is a different debate”. He concluded, “Thus, he is bigger than anyone right now.

Talking of Varisu, it is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie is about a man whose foster father unexpectedly dies, and his life completely changes. This mass entertainer shows how the protagonist tries to resolve all the family problems. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Sangeetha in key roles. It was released in multiple languages on January 11 along with Thunivu.

Meanwhile, H Vinoth’s Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier Samuthirakani and Pavan Reddy in important roles. The movie is backed by Boney Kapoor.

