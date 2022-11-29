The Kashmir Files Controversy at IFFI LIVE Updates: Jury Head Calls Vivek Agnihotri Film 'Vulgar Propaganda', Anupam Kher Reacts

Live now
Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 12:42 IST
Goa, India
The Kashmir Files Controversy at IFFI LIVE Updates: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Monday described Hindi film The Kashmir Files as “propaganda” and “vulgar”. In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked” to see the film being screened at the film Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Filmmaker Sudipto Sen who was also a jury member at the International Film Festival of India reacted to his fellow jury member Nadav Lapid’s comment on The Kashmir Files and clarified that it was the latter’s personal opinion on the film. He took to Twitter to write that as jurors, they don’t indulge in any kind of personal comments on any film and if it is done, it is completely in personal capacity and has nothing to do with the jury board.
#IFFI #IFFI2022 @nfdcindia @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/GBhtw0tH6C
— Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) November 28, 2022
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit lashed out at the IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for calling Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda.’ Pandit slammed Lapid for his remark, condemned it and called it a ‘shameless act of abuse’. “I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles. Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar. I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism,” he wrote.
I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles . Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar . I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism .
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 28, 2022
Actor Prakash Raj was among the first celebs to react to Nadav Lapid’s statement at the IFFI closing ceremony.
SHAME is Official now…#justasking https://t.co/nxq5yoJRe8
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 28, 2022
Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Monday described Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as “propaganda” and “vulgar”. In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked” to see the film being screened at the film festival.
“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life”, Lapid said.
#Breaking: #IFFI Jury says they were “disturbed and shocked” to see #NationalFilmAward winning #KashmirFiles, “a propoganda, vulgar movie” in the competition section of a prestigious festival— organised by the Govt of India. 🎤 Over to @vivekagnihotri sir…@nadavlapi pic.twitter.com/ove4xO8Ftr
— Navdeep Yadav (@navdeepyadav321) November 28, 2022
“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life,” Lapid said.
The Kashmir Files, which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.
It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. Kher attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22. The nine-day-long film festival began on November 20.
Read all the Latest Showsha News here