The Kashmir Files: Ranvir Shorey Slams Nadav Lapid Over His Statements At IFFI, Calls It 'Display Of Political Opportunism'

Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker, who was the head of the jury at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has sparked a row over his statements on Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files. After Lapid called TKF a ‘shameful propaganda’, Twitter went abuzz with conflicting opinions and views. Apart from netizens, even some celebs have voiced their thoughts on the incident, actor Ranvir Shorey being one of them.

Shorey called out Nadav Lapid for ‘shameful display of political opportunism’. His tweet read, “The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI.”

Earlier, Anupam Kher who was a pivotal part of The Kashmir Files had made an indirect post in response to Nadav Lapid’s statements. He had written, “No matter how high the height of the lie is.. It is always small in comparison to the truth.”

For those unaware, Nadav Lapid was addressing the audience at the IFFI closing ceremony on Monday when he expressed, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

The Kashmir Files was a movie that showcased a fictional storyline centered around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir. It depicted the exodus and the events leading up to it as a genocide, a notion that is widely considered inaccurate by scholars. The film claimed that such facts were suppressed by a conspiracy of silence. It featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

