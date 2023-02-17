The Night Manager Author John le Carré's Son Simon Cornwell Reacts To Indian Adaptation, Says He Loved It

The Indian adaptation of Night Manager dropped on Friday and it has been receiving positive reactions from critics. The series, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, is based on the book of the same name by John le Carré. While fans are binging it as we speak, the author’s son Simon Cornwell opened up about the Indian version.

Simon Cornwell, who is also the co-founder of The Ink Factory which is co-producing the series with Banijay Asia, said that he loves the way Sandeep Modi approached the series. “It was completely fundamental to us that this should become an Indian story; that it should feel that it was rooted in India, and belonged in India. For us, this was an opportunity to take the original story and use it as the starting point for a whole new and wonderful journey of creative discovery. We were blessed to have a great wealth of creative talent come together around this show: it is quite extraordinary, and very exciting indeed."

“We had huge support from the Disney+ Hotstar team too, who have been wonderful from beginning to end of the journey. What a privilege to be able to take a story like this and tell it in a whole new world, in a whole new way: it’s just a wonderful thing. The teams have put together a great show, it is grand in every way. I would happily borrow some elements from this version to add to the original one: The Indian Night Manager is bubbling with great moments and great ideas. I can’t wait for our audience to see the show, and I hope they love it as much as I do," he added.

Part 1 of The Night Manager is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The second part drops in June.

