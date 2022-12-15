Throwback Thursday: When Jin Offended Fellow BTS Members, Said ‘I Don’t Have...'

When the members of BTS’s ARMY call the septet comedy kings, they truly mean it. While most celebrities enjoy interviews with a chill outlook, BTS is anything but peaceful. Chaos is their middle name and they proved it in their Questionnaire of Life interview back in 2018. BTS had just made their comeback with the main track Idol with the album, Love Yourself: Answer.

The members were in London for promotions and the oldest member of the group Kim Seokjin, popularly known by his stage name Jin, decided to give an interview and somehow offended his members. Although it did seem genuinely unintentional. Nonetheless, the members were fuming.

Talking with Noisey, BTS was up for a rather fun round of ‘what would you rather do’ questions. The game started rather calmly. For the first question, Noisey asked them to pick between ‘Drake, Eminem, and Childish Gambino’. The members were divided between Drake and Eminem. After a few more questions, the true disaster struck. They were asked to choose between ‘No phone, no friends, or no food for a day.’

Knowing the BTS members there was no way anyone was going to choose the ‘no food’ option. As expected, most members chose to go without their phones for a day. Except for Jin. “Go without your friends for a day, because I don’t have friends,” he said.

The other six were instantly offended by his statement. They teased him endlessly, reminding Jin of their years-long friendship. At first, the vocalist tried to rectify his words by saying, “Woah! My friends BTS!” But when the members continued joking about how offended they were, Jin said, “No! We’re a family!”

And family they are. As Jin began his mandatory military service on Tuesday, the six members expressed their love for their hyung by accompanying him to the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base. The leader of the group Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, shared a snap of the adorable moment on his Instagram story.

The group will fulfill mandatory military service and is expected to reunite by 2025.

