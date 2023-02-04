Priya Ahuja Rajda is popularly known for playing the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is surely one of the affluential actresses who is active on social media and never hesitates from sharing glimpses of her behind-the-camera life online. However, recently, Priya faced backlash on social media after she shared bold pictures in which she was seen posing in a black bedsheet.

Now, talking about the same, Priya shared that she has learned to not get affected by trolls. The actress mentioned that she only gets ‘infuriated’ only when trolls get personal and comment regarding her family.

“If I say that the trolls don’t affect me, I’d be surely lying! Having said that, it does affects but not that much as it used to before. I know how to deal with the circumstances around me. When people comment something on my family or my son or on my motherhood which I am extremely protective about I do get infuriated," Priya said.

Priya also shared that she is a ‘super strong person’ and added, “People write things ‘What kind of a mother you are’ or ‘What kind of things you are teaching your child’. But, with time I have learned how to keep these trolls at the bay. I don’t let their opinions affect me as they are the ones who randomly sit behind their mobile screens and write whatever they want. But I believe I am a super strong person and I have an amazing partner who stands by me through my thick and thin, so all these hardly matters to me anymore."

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Priya is also known for shows like Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar, Shubh Vivaah, Kum Kum among others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here