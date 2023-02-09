Priya Ahuja is known for playing the role of ‘Rita Reporter’ in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is married to Malav Rajda who was the director of the same show but he recently quit. In a recent interview, Priya was asked if it is easier to get roles since she is the wife of a director. The actress disagreed and explained that she and Malav keep their personal and professional lives separate.

“Not at all! There is no truth to that. Malav and I keep our professional and personal lives separate. When he was a director on TMKOC, I never told him to speak to the writers or the producer,” Priya told E-times.

“I was recently offered a role in a show that Malav is going to direct. But I couldn’t take it up because the set is very far from home and I have a three-year-old child,” the actress added.

Priya Ahuja also shared that TMKOC will always be special for her and for her husband. She revealed how ‘things started to get better’ only after she essayed the role of Rita Reporter on-screen. “This show has given Malav and me a lot in our careers. Things started getting better on the work front for me after I did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the same holds true for Malav. He is also thankful for what the show has given him. And we met on the show, so that makes it even more special for us,” Priya said.

Priya and Malav met on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fell in love with each other. The two tied the knot on November 19, 2011. The couple welcome their first child, a baby boy in November 2019. Back then, they announced the happy news with a post that read, “Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!!We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November."

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Priya is also known for shows like Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar, Shubh Vivaah, Kum Kum among others.

