Trial By Fire: Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Stay On Abhay Deol's Show

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking an interim stay on the Netflix series Trial By Fire. The show which stars Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead is based on the Uphaar cinema tragedy. The plea was filed by real estate baron Sushil Ansal.

As reported by Livelaw.in, Ansal had sought a ‘permanent and mandatory injunction’ against the series. Not just this, he had also demanded a restraint on further publication and circulation of the book titled ‘Trial By Fire- The tragic tale of the Uphaar Tragedy’. However, rejecting the plea, Delhi High Court mentioned that the 1997 tragedy ‘made the nation bow its head in shame’. The court called the incident ‘horrific’ and shared that the ‘negligence is well documented’.

“Undisputedly the work authored by defendants 4 and 5 was published way back in 2016. This is clearly evident from the various newspaper articles and media reports which have been placed for the perusal of the Court. The plaintiff chose, for reasons best known to him, not to initiate any injunctive action in respect of the said work when it came to be originally published on 19 September 2016. A slothful or sluggish plaintiff seeking an injunction of the nature which is sought in these proceedings cannot be allowed to claim such reliefs,” the court said.

Trial By Fire tells the story of the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, which claimed 59 lives and injured over 100 others. It follows the story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, played by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol respectively after they lose their children in a tragic accident. The Netflix series is directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies. Besides Abhay and Rajshri, the series also features Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Tailang, and Shardul Bharadwaj in key roles.

Trial By Fire will be released on Friday, January 13.

