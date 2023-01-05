Trial By Fire Trailer: Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande's Show Presents The Horror of Uphaar Cinema Tragedy

The road to justice is never easy and Netflix’s new series, Trial By Fire, chronicles the trials and tribulations of a family seeking it after a tragedy. Abhay Deol has released the trailer for his upcoming project, Trial By Fire, a Netflix original based on the 1997 Uphar cinema tragedy. It will premiere on Friday, January 13.

Abhay Deol shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “The trailer is here! 13 June 1997 altered the lives of hundreds of families. #TrialByFire traces the story of parents Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who alongside other families, have fought for justice. Catch their story in #TrialByFire, releasing January 13 only on Netflix."

The series tells the story of the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, which claimed 59 lives and injured over 100 others. It follows the story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, played by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol respectively after they lose their children in a tragic accident. It is also based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book: Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy.

The trailer begins with a mother saying her goodbyes to her children as they leave for a movie. We soon witness the horrors of the fire in the cinema hall. The trailer then presents Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande as parents fighting for justice after their children’s deaths.

The Netflix series is directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies. Besides Abhay and Rajshri, the series also features Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Tailang, and Shardul Bharadwaj in key roles.

The director Prashant Nair, in a press statement, said, “Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country.”

Earlier, Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share the poster of the series and wrote that it is “possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic."

