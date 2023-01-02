Twinkle Khanna Has The Most Practical New Year Resolution and We Are Ready To Follow The Same

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna often shares witty posts, happy moments, and snippets from her daily life for which she enjoys a massive fan following. As she rings in the new year, she penned a thought-provoking note on her resolutions for this year.

Sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram handle, Twinkle wrote, “My New Year Resolution? Set the bar low. Setting the bar as low as possible also makes it easy to reach for a drink when you need it next”.

She added, “Begin by first accepting that you aren’t going to lose 20 pounds this year just the way you didn’t lose it last year. So, plan on making small changes, like losing the four pounds you gained during Christmas, when taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, you did your own transformation by turning wine into cellulite”.

Recently, she also celebrated her 48th birthday with Akshay Kumar. Taking to her social media handle, the actress gave a glimpse of the same and penned a heartwarming gratitude note which read, “The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most Thank you for your lovely wishes, and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!#thefeastinthefields”.

Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut as an actor but then took a break from the same, admitting that she was terrible at acting. She is now happy being an author and columnist, apart from being a mother to two children. She is currently pursuing her masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi. He also has the remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill in his kitty.

