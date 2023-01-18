Twinkle Khanna Pokes Fun At Prince Harry's Tell-All Spare With Some Help From Her Sister Rinkie

Twinkle Khanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved columnists and star wives in Bollywood. Known for her good sense of humour, she often shares quirky posts and writes witty captions whenever dropping photos and snippets on her Instagram handle. On that note, she recently took a dig at Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’. The memoir has created quite a stir on the internet, and has become the talk of the town, ever since it was announced. Harry spilled secrets involving his brother Prince William, King Charles and also made revelations about the Royal Family.

Twinkle took to her Instagram Stories and poked fun at the book by calling herself heir and Rinkie the ‘Spare.’ She shared an epic throwback photo from her childhood days to take the dig. Her caption, “From today, I am going to call my sister spare instead of Rinkie,” and asked fans to vote. The sisters looked extremely cute in the black and white photo.

Rinke is the younger daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She featured in films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Jhankaar Beats, and Chameli. She has been away from the silver screen for a long time.

Rinkie’s daughter Naomika recently made headlines when a photo with her cousin’s brother Aarav went viral. While Aarav looked uber cool in an indigo shirt and a neckpiece, Naomika looked pretty in a white dress and a locket. Have a look:

Twinkle is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London. Her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi. He also has the remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill in his kitty.

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary. Celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary, Akshay shared a happy candid moment of them from a festival and penned a heartfelt message which read, “Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina".

Read all the Latest Showsha News here