Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Son Aarav Called Her Yeti For This Reason
1-MIN READ

Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Son Aarav Called Her Yeti For This Reason

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 18:52 IST

London

Twinkle Khanna as seen in her latest Instagram post.

Twinkle Khanna, who is in London currently, shared an exciting post with a rather interesting caption.

Apart from being fiercely vocal, Twinkle Khanna also enjoys a sizable fan following across her social media platforms. As such, her witty posts often tickle the fancy of fans as she regularly shares glimpses from her personal life — whether she is at home or on a vacation to some distant land. Following that trajectory, the former actor posted a video saying that her son Aarav compares her to the mythical monster Yeti. But why?

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to post a video in which she can be seen walking by the edge of an infinity pool with the backdrop of the vast ocean. She is wearing a floral dress and she ties her head as she walks and exits the frame of the camera.

In her caption, Twinkle wrote, “Do Yetis Dream of Sunshine? In freezing London, wearing layers of thermals, sweaters, woolly socks, and a coat that my son claims makes me look like we have finally found evidence that yetis exist, I am trying to keep warm by dreaming of the sun." She also added, “Disclaimer - The Sex and the City music has nothing to do with yetis or the sun. I just couldn’t find another track."

Fans flooded her post with interesting comments. One of them asked, “Are you really missing the pollution, the humidity, the manic crowd, corruption, dirt, and the smells of Mumbai? Why not enjoy the festivity, the cold being layered in wooly jumpers, sipping hot chocolate, the Christmas market, and nightlight decorations of London while you are here for a long time? Embrace what you have got while you have got!" Another added, “Yep Stay Warm! Looks like we’re gonna have a snowy Christmas!" Someone also said, “I love your sarcasm!"

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

