Urvashi Dholakia's Son Kshitij Answers If He Gets Affected With Negative Comments On Mom's Bikini Pics

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia knows how to steal the limelight with her steamy social media updates, be it her poolside or bikini photos. While many laud her sartorial choices, the television actress often ends up falling prey to social media trolls. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, Uravashi’s son Kshitij Dholakia candidly spoke about the time when displeasing comments on the former’s post would affect him. However, he also added that he has now learned to avoid the negativity thrown at them.

The youngster shared that his mother worked extremely hard to support their family without any complaints. According to Kshitij, it was her mother who not only provided them with a luxurious life but also taught them the valuable lesson of not becoming dependent on it. He also made it very clear that he is fine with his mother posting bold pictures on social media. “We are very much fine with her living her life on her own terms. I’m fine with her posting bold pictures on social media platforms," he said.

When it comes to social media trolls, Kshitij admitted that it did affect him multiple times when he was much younger. He revealed reading “unusual comments” and coming across a group of people deliberately trying to upset Urvashi on social media. Kshitij also recalled feeling bitter and reporting several social media profiles. But now when he looks back, Kshitij can only laugh at his younger self.

“Though earlier it used to bother me a lot when at times I used to read unusual comments and find some group of people trolling her on social media accounts. I remember when I was in high school I used to get trolled and would report so many profiles. But now I laugh at myself. I was silly because they don’t have any existence in the real world. And I have learned now to avoid and use my time instead in doing something worthwhile," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Dholakia was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also starred Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead.

