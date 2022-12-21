Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif 'Bollywood's Face on Global Platform', Compares Her with Hema Malini

Vicky Kaushal believes that his wife-actor Katrina Kaif is Bollywood’s face on the global platform. The actor felt like much like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina represents Hindi film at an international level. He also went on to compare her with Hema Malini.

Speaking with Navbharat Times, Vicky said, “I always say that an industry is known by a few faces. With her work, Katrina has become one of those faces, along with Amitabh Bachchan. who represent the industry on the international platform. Hema Malini used to be one of these faces."

“Katrina has achieved that status and I believe it is not easy to reach there. I believe, whatever she has done and achieved, she did it all on her own. I respect her a lot for that, and I have a long way to go before I reach there. I feel it is good that we respect each other, and also have a lot to learn from each other," he added.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which were all things fun, were attended by a handful of celebrities, including director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh. On their anniversary, the couple had taken to their respective social media handles to drop some mushy photos with each other.

On the work front, Vicky and Katrina have a few projects in the pipeline. Vicky was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Anand Tiwari’s untitled next and Laxman Utekar’s next film with Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot and now has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

