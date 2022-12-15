Vijay Deverakonda Meets 'Baby Rowdy' and Their Adorable Video Will Win Your Heart; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a super adorable video of “baby rowdies” on Instagram. The clip opens with a cute little girl making funny faces as Vijay preps for his shoot schedule. At one point, the actor and the cute munchkin also pose for the lens. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, “Baby Rowdies.” The video speaks of the popularity that the Liger actor enjoys and is undoubtedly one of the cutest clip on Instagram.

Soon after the video was shared online, fans flooded the comments section with red heart emojis. A user wrote, “Rowdy cuties.” “I did not understand and find out who is more cute and Honey Bunny," one of the fans wrote. “Cute and romantic smile killer 🖤," a third comment read. Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s post here:

Prior to this, Vijay Deverakonda set our screens on fire by sharing a rowdy picture of himself on Instagram. The actor decided to give the caption part a miss and allowed the frame to do all the talking.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday. The pan-India film, by Puri Jagannath, failed to perform at the box office. The movie also featured Ramya Krishna and legendary Mike Tyson in crucial roles. Next, Vijay will be next seen in Kushi. He will share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this film. It is a romantic movie which is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The makers recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the film will also feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles. Kushi is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Telugu, the film will release in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Vijay Deverakonda also has ‘Jana Gana Mana’, a military action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, in the kitty. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde in a key role.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here