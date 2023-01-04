Vijayendra Kumeria Feels He Is 'Growing Every Day' With His Show Teri Meri Dooriyan

Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria is all set for his upcoming show ‘Teri Meri Dooriyan’ which will premiere tonight (January 4). The show is yet another engaging tale from the heartland of Punjab comprising different stories of love and relationships. With its captivating promos, the show has grabbed the eyeballs of the masses ever since it was announced. Having every element of a larger-than-life, multi-starrer drama, this show presents the story of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters who get entangled in a spicy criss-cross romance, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats wondering - who will end up with whom?

The show will feature Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar as the lead. Talking about the same, Kumeria shared that he is excited about his show because he has been waiting for its premiere ever since he started working on it. The actor also talked about his character and went on to say that it is helping him grow as a person each day.

“I am really very excited about the launch of the show. I have been counting the days ever since the show went on the floors. I just want the audience to witness the magic that we have been trying to create on the screen. The show has been a whole new different journey for me altogether. The show is very close to my heart because it not only transformed me physically but also made me grow as a person and I feel like I am growing every day with this character. And on top of all, as I am a Punjabi and I have got this show that has been set in a Punjabi backdrop, so I just can’t ask for more," he said.

The female lead of the show Himanshi Parashar did not share details about her character but talked at length about her shooting experience in Punjab. “Teri Meri Doriyaann is genuinely a very special show for me as the story of the show is Punjabi and I am also a Punjabi. Apart from this, I have lived in Punjab for many years and so shooting for this show was a heartwarming experience for me. From emotions to its regional backdrop, we have tried to keep the story of the show as authentic as we can. All and all, the reality and rawness are the biggest USPs of the show," she said.

Teri Meri Dooriyan is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that brings unparalleled romance, euphoria and energy with it.

