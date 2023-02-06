Vishal Bhardwaj did something out-of-the-box with his Ishaan Khatter starrer short film Fursat as it was completely shot on an Apple Iphone. While the film managed to garner praise from the fans, Apple CEO Tim Cook is the latest addition to the list as he hailed Bhardwaj for making such a visually-enticing experience. Cook also gave a shoutout to the Haider filmmaker for his efforts.

On Sunday, Tim Cook took to his Twitter handle to share the link to the short film as well as a note. It read, “Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone." Vishal Bhardwaj promptly responded with gratitude. He tweeted back, “I’m humbled with this overwhelming adulation. Thank you @Apple for this opportunity!"

I’m humbled with this overwhelming adulation. Thank you @Apple for this opportunity! https://t.co/FOVdil556s— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 5, 2023

Meanwhile, several netizens were impressed with Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest creation. One of them wrote, “Didn’t find the option for subtitles but great watching. Depth of some scenes captured is amazing, great music too." Another one said, “Thanks for making all of us Proud Sir. Lots of love and respect Vishal Sir." Someone else tweeted, “it’s a beautifully made film, don’t even need to speak the language to understand it and that is what makes it Amazing!"

Apart from Ishaan Khatter, Fursat also featured Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role. It depicted the story of a man overtly-obsessed with the idea of meddling with time and controlling the future that he puts at stake his most dearest thing ever. The 30-minute long film was entirely shot on an iPhone and was released last Friday.

