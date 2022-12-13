Kashmir Files Selected In 'Official Selection’ Category for Switzerland International Film Festival

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s box office wonder The Kashmir Files is unstoppable. While the film is about one complete year of the magnificence glory that it garnered, it still is achieving milestones. Now after making the country proud with several global nominations, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files gets selected in the ‘Official Selection’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival”.

Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/dpkBw5LD5k— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. The film managed to collect 340.92 crores worldwide and without doubt, the film is the biggest film of this year.

Earlier today, Vivek Agnihotri congratulated SS Rajamouli and the entire team of RRR for getting two nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Agnihotri took to his official Twitter account and wrote “Congratulations to my all time favourite showman director @ssrajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for nominations in #GoldenGlobes2023. A great day for Indian cinema.”

RRR emerged as one of the major highlights in the Golden Globe nominations which were announced on Monday, December 12. The film has been nominated for Best Picture - Non-English Language along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. Besides this, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song has also been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.

Congratulations to my all time favourite showman director @ssrajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for nominations in #GoldenGlobes2023. A great day for Indian cinema.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

Apart from this, powerhouse filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up to shoot the Vaccine war. The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of medical fraternity. While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.

