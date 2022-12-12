Vivek Agnihotri Tweets 'The Kashmir Files Features on Golden Globes Site, But IFFI Calls It #PnV'

Days after International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri has taken a fresh jibe at the award show. On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Twitter account and mentioned that even though his film was called ‘Propaganda and Vulgar’ (#PnV) at IFFI, Golden Globes website featured it. “#TheKashmirFiles features on official @goldenglobes site. But official GOI Indian Awards #IFFI call it #PnV," he wrote.

Agnihotri’s tweet comes days after jury head Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and called it a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’ during the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI. “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he had said.

The comment sparked a massive controversy and drew backlash from several people including The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, lead actor Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar among others. “Time and again the question arises that The Kashmir Files is a propaganda film — which means genocide attack never happened. Today, I challenged these intellectuals and this great filmmaker from Israel that if they can prove even one shot, dialogue or event is false, I will quit making films," Agnihotri said in one of his video statements.

However, later, Lapid apologised for his comments while speaking to CNN News18. “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted," he said.

