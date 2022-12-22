'What Have I Won For?' Neena Gupta Wins Best Supporting Actor But Unaware For Which Show, Masaba Cracks Up

Neena Gupta was left embarrassed on stage after she goofed up the name of the show she was awarded for. Neena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actor in Series for Panchayat Season 2 at the Filmfare OTT Awards. However, when she went on stage, she presumed it was for Masaba Masaba. She began giving her speech when someone corrected her. Embarrassed, she reconfirmed what she won the award for and went on to apologise to the team of Panchayat.

The moment left Masaba in splits. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the video of the moment and penned a funny caption. “Please enjoy this video of my mother living her best life on & off the stage because all the awards are hers only ya • congratulations team panchayat for the killer win last night ! One of my favourite shows ❤️ @neena_gupta in a nearly 20 year old Wendell Rodricks sari with a pearl encrusted blouse & Jacquemus bag from my collection that fits nothing but one’s ego which should be as tiny as this bag. Hai na ?"

As soon as she shared the hilarious video, her industry friends and fans flooded the comments section with ROFL emojis. Reacting to the video, actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoji. Stylist and fashion incubator Mohit Rai wrote, “What an icon," (with laughing emojis) while the director Sonam Nair wrote, “Haha mess! Love her," with two red heart emojis.

Many other Bollywood celebrities including Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Sanya Malhotra, Jim Sarbh, Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gauahar Khan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Mithila Palkar, and Surveen Chawla among others were also spotted at a Filmfare OTT Awards on Wednesday.

Panchayat 2, which was released on May 20 this year is one of the most popular and well-received Hindi web series. It’s the sequel to Panchayat, which was released in April 2020. This comedy-drama web series, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Satish Ray, and Pankaj Jha.

The narrative of Panchayat 2′ follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate who is unable to find work. As a result, he accepts a position at a panchayat office in a rural Indian village. During his tenure there, Abhishek deals with a variety of villagers’ day-to-day problems and village politics. This Hindi web series is available to watch on Prime Video.

