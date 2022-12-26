Where To Watch Tom Cruise Film Top Gun: Maverick Online? Here's All You Need To Know

Reprising his naval aviator Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, actor Tom Cruise’s action drama Top Gun: Maverick was theatrically released in the month of May. This follow-up film to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun also starring Cruise in the lead, had its premiere during the CinemaCon and then at the 75th Festival de Cannes. After raking in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, Top Gun: Maverick has now begun streaming digitally on multiple OTT platforms. Wondering when and where you can watch Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick online? Here’s all you need to know.

When and where to watch Top Gun: Maverick?

The action flick has already begun streaming on Paramount+ since Thursday, December 22. Apart from this, it is also available on Epix, which as per Hollywood Reported will be renamed MGM+ in the month of January. It is important to note that subscriptions for both streaming service is mandatory to avail and watch the movie.

Where else can you watch Top Gun: Maverick?

Besides purchasing the streaming services of Paramount+, users can also watch the movie by renting or buying the film on multiple platforms including:

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube Movies & Shows

Vudu

Apple TV

iTunes

Google Play

The rate of renting and buying Top Gun: Maverick differs for all the digital platforms.

What is the plot of Top Gun: Maverick?

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, this sequel movie is based on the characters of the original film Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. The plot of the film chronicles how Captain Maverick is made to confront his past when he comes face to face with the son of his deceased best friend while training a group of younger aviators for a dangerous mission. Besides Tom Cruise, the movie also features Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer in prominent roles.

