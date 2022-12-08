Wonder Woman 3: Warner Bros Puts Gal Gadot Superhero Film On Hold? Here's What We Know

Wonder Woman 3 might not see the light of day anytime soon if a new report is to be believed. The DC Extended Universe aka DCEU franchise stars Gal Gadot as the mighty Wonder Woman, making her the first female superhero on the big screen to get a solo film. While both films received love from fans, a new report by The Hollywood Reporter claims Warner Bros has other plans in place and Wonder Woman 3 doesn’t fit the picture.

Quoting sources, the THR report stated that ‘Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.’ It is claimed that the filmmaker submitted her script but the production house allegedly told her that the project ‘did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans’ of the DCEU. The report added that ‘no decision has been made’ about the next step of the film.

Although the budget is not the factor, sources claimed that the studio allegedly feels it could save up ‘tens of millions of dollars by not making the third installment.’ The insider claimed that Gadot was likely to make $20 million whereas Jenkins would have received $12 million for Wonder Woman 3. “Those figures don’t include any possible backend bonuses," the report added.

The production house, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are yet to react to the claims.

Wonder Woman was first introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) before the superhero ventured for a solo run in 2017. Later that year, Gadot was seen in the controversial Justice League and reappeared in the superhero suit in Justice League Snyder Cut. She returned for a solo run again in 2021 with Wonder Woman 1984. She was also the co-producer of the project.

If the claims are true, it is to see if and when Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman would return to the big screen.

